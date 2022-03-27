Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Lauds Men Guarding River Against Garbage & Plastic Waste At Temples

On Sunday, in the 87th episode of "Mann ki Baat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the individual efforts of activists pushing the cleanliness campaign forward in the country, underlining the incredible work of two individuals.

In his 87th episode of the monthly radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat," Prime Minister Modi shared the stories of two individuals when he was appreciating the measures taken by people across the country to keep up the cleanliness campaign. He correlated health with cleanliness and said, "Health is also directly related to cleanliness. In 'Mann Ki Baat', we always mention the efforts of the proponents of cleanliness."

PM Modi called those who push cleanliness in society, "Swacchagrahi". Giving the example of Chandrakishore Patil, who is a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik, PM Modi called him "Swachhagrahi". PM Modi said that Patil stands by the Godavari River and always urges people not to throw garbage into the river.

“One such Swachhagrahi is Chandrakishore Patil. He lives in Nashik, Maharashtra. Chandrakishore’s resolve regarding cleanliness is very heartfelt. He stands by the Godavari River, and constantly encourages people not to throw garbage in the river. If he sees someone doing this, he immediately stops them," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Speaking about Chandra Kishore Patil in "Mann ki Baat", PM Modi said that Patil spent lots of time in his endeavour to keep the river clean. "Chandra Kishore invests a lot of his time in this endeavour. By evening, he has a pile of such things, which people have brought to throw into the river. This effort of Chandra Kishore also raises awareness,” he said.

Last year, the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the Maharashtra government acknowledged the efforts of Patil in their official tweet.

Chandra Kishore Patil from Nashik has been guarding the Nandini River by preventing people from throwing garbage into it. For the past five years, he's been standing along the river with a whistle in his hand blowing it anytime he sees someone trying to throw trash. pic.twitter.com/2AgHEJUVEH — Ministry of Environment & Climate Change, GoM (@MahaEnvCC) June 15, 2021

Swacchagrahi who cleans pilgrimage sites in Puri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about Rahul Maharana of Puri, Orissa. PM Modi described Maharana as a "Swacchagrahi", who travels to the pilgrimage sites in Puri early every Sunday and cleans up the plastic waste.

"Rahul goes to the pilgrimage sites in Puri early in the morning every Sunday and clears the plastic garbage there. He has cleaned hundreds of kilos of plastic garbage and dirt so far. Be it, Rahul of Puri or Chandra Kishore of Nashik, they teach us a lot,” said PM Modi.

In his 87th "Mann ki Baat", PM Modi said, “As citizens, we must carry out our duties, whether it is cleanliness, nutrition or vaccination… all these efforts also help us in staying healthy.”

Swachh Bharat & Namami Gange

PM Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, with the purpose to accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to put focus on sanitation in the country. The mission brought a change in the attitude of the people of the country towards the matter of cleanliness and sanitation.

Under the mission, all villages, Gram Panchayats, Districts, States and Union Territories in India declared themselves "open-defecation free" (ODF) by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by constructing over 100 million toilets in rural India, according to the Swacch Bharat official site.

The PM Modi-led government launched an integrated Ganga conservation mission called ‘Namami Gange’ to stop the pollution of the Ganga River and revive the river. The programme was approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs. 20,000 Crore.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@SOUMYAMARINEWL/@MKG_II_0, PTI