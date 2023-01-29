Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Praises This Book; Urges Citizens To Enlighten World On Its Contents

Showcasing the democratic spirit of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about the recently released book ‘India: The Mother of Democracy’ saying that “it is in the veins of the countrymen.” The Prime Minister lauded the contents of the book during the Mann Ki Baat event.

Notably, the Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on November 24, 2022 released the book published by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

During his 97th address of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister stated that the book is “very interesting” and comprises a number of outstanding essays.

“Talked about an interesting book I received, which highlighted why India is truly the Mother of Democracy,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Democracy in our veins

“Democracy is in our veins, it is in our culture. It has been an integral part of our work for centuries. By nature, we are a Democratic Society. Dr B.R. Ambedkar had compared the Buddhist monks' union to the Indian Parliament. He described it as an institution where there were many rules for Motions, Resolutions, Quorum, Voting and counting of votes,” PM Modi said as he praised the Dalit icon.

PM Modi further spoke about Uthiramerur, a well-known Tamil Nadu hamlet, and claimed that the book demonstrates how to conduct a Gram Sabha in the proper manner.

“There is a small but famous village in Tamil Nadu – Uthiramerur. Here an inscription of 1100-1200 years ago surprises the whole world. This rock-edict is like a mini-constitution. It has been explained in detail how the Gram Sabha should be conducted and what the procedure for selection of its members shall be,” the Prime Minister further stated.

Major information about Oraon and Munda Tribes

PM Modi went on to say that the book has a considerable deal of information about the Oraon and Munda tribes of central India's community-driven and consensus-driven decision-making.

“After reading this book, you will feel how the spirit of democracy has been flowing in every part of the country for centuries. As the Mother of Democracy, we should constantly think deeply about this topic, discuss it and also inform the world. This will further strengthen the spirit of democracy in the country,” he added.