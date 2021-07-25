Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Praises YouTube Sensation Isak Munda, Says He Is 'motivating' Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised YouTube sensation, Isak Munda. Speaking to the nation through the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi praised the success of the YouTuber who hails from a village in Odisha. Commenting on the Youtuber's channel which highlights local delicacies, traditional recipes, his village, lifestyle, family & food habits, PM Modi said that Munda is an inspiration for others from Indian villages.

PM Modi says Isak Munda is motivating us

PM Modi was addressing the nation when he praised the Youtube sensation from Indian villages in Mann Ki Baat. Describing the Youtuber, the PM said, “Isak Munda is from a village in the Sambalpur district of Odisha. Isak once worked as a daily wage labourer but now he has become an internet sensation. He is earning well through his Youtube channel.”

“In his video, he highlights local delicacies, traditional recipes, his village, lifestyle, family & food habits. His journey as a YouTuber started in March 2020 when he posted a video about the traditional dish of Odisha, Pakhala,” PM Narendra Modi said while commenting on his channel named ‘Isak Munda Eating’ which currently has over 7,77,000 subscribers. “His initiative is unique in many ways especially because it provides an opportunity to the urban people to see a lifestyle about which they know very little. Isak Munda is celebrating culture as well as cuisine and is also motivating us,” PM Modi further added.

Isak Munda’s YouTube journey

A daily wage labourer from Sambalpur district of Odisha, Munda’s journey on Youtube has been very difficult as he has described through his videos. Munda started his journey with a loan of 3,000 to buy a smartphone which he then used to make videos. The channel first gained popularity, after a video of Munda eating local special rice, sambar, tomato and green chillies went viral. Currently, the channel has over 7 lakh subscribers with each video averaging over 2 lakh views.

According to Munda, he first received his first Youtube earning in August 2020, where he was paid a sum of 5 lakh. The small-town internet sensation used the earning to build a house and get his family out of the financial crisis they were in. Munda in his videos shares details of his personal life as well and has once revealed that he is also helping the needy people in villages according to his ability with his earnings.

IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM