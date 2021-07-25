Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Promotes Varied Culture, Cites Handing Over Holy Relics To Georgia

PM Modi during the 79th edition of his radio show, Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the importance of people-to-people contact in developing a cordial atmosphere and understanding the culture between two countries. He gave examples of India handing over a holy relic of Saint Queen Ketevan to Georgia and the inauguration of renovated Silat Road Gurudwara in Singapore.

"People-to-people connect between two nations gets strengthened through such events, such efforts. We also get to know that living in a cordial atmosphere and understanding the culture of each other, carries so much importance," said PM Modi.

India hands over Holy Relics of St. Queen Ketevan to Georgia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on July 9, handed over a part of the Holy Relic of St Queen to the government and the people of Georgia. Upon consideration of a persistent request from the Georgian side seeking a permanent transfer of the Holy Relics and taking into account the historical, religious, and spiritual sentiments that are attached to the St. Queen Ketevan by the Georgian people EAM Jaishankar, during his two-day visit to Georgia, decided to gift one part of Holy Relics to the people and government.

"Friends, a few days back a very interesting and emotional event took place which imparted a new strength to India-Georgia relationship. EAM Jaishankar himself went there and handed over a holy relic on St. Ketevan to Georgia. President, PM and many religious leaders and people of Georgia were present in large numbers during the function, held in an extremely emotional environment," PM Modi shard on his radio show.

"During the function, the words said in the praise of India are so memorable, along with bilateral relations between the two nations, the function also strengthened relations between Goa and Georgia," he added.

The incident happened about 400-500 years ago, Queen Ketevan, daughter of the Royal Family of Georgia was martyred after 10 years of imprisonment in 1624. According to ancient Portuguese documents, the mortal remains of St Queen Ketevan were kept in Goa. However, it was believed to have been buried and disappeared in the infamous 1930 earthquake but subsequent to the untiring efforts of GOI and Georgian historians, archaeologists and Churches', the Holy Relics of St. Queen Ketevan was found in 2005 St. Augustine Church in Goa.

"This is an emotional issue for the people of Georgia. Keeping in mind their historical, religious and spiritual sentiments, the Indian government decided to gift a portion of the Holy Relic to the people of Georgia. I wish to extend heartful gratitude to the people of Goa for preserving this unique aspect of the joint history of India and Georgia," PM Modi said.

Singapore PM inaugurates Gurudwara donning a Sikh turban

PM Modi, during his radio show, also gave the example of the historically glorious moment that came to the fore in early July when Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong inaugurated a Gurudwara in Singapore while wearing a Sikh turban. He marked the importance of humans' association to develop harmonious and amicable conditions.

"Singapore's PM and my friend Lee Hsien Loong inaugurated recently renovated Silat Road Gurudwara. He also wore a traditional Sikh turban. This Gurudwara was built approximately 100 years ago and there is also a memorial dedicated to Bhai Maharaj Singh. He fought for the independence of India. This moment becomes more inspirational at a time when we are celebrating 75 years of Independence, shared PM Modi.

Salute bravehearts of Kargil war on July 26

PM Modi further urged fellow countrymen to salute to bravehearts of Kargil on July 26 marking the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Hailing Indian Armed Forces, he said that the Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of our security forces which the entire world has witnessed.

The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the sense of pride and valour of the soldiers, soldiers who concluded Operation Vijay as well as citizens of India.