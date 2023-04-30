Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Says Charaiveti Mantra From Upanishads Inspire Collective Thoughts

"A mantra from our Upanishads has been inspiring our collective thought for centuries, Charaiveti Charaiveti Charaiveti (keep moving - keep moving - keep moving)," said PM Modi while addressing the nation on Sunday, April 30 through his flagship radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' which hit a new milestone by completing its 100th episode today.

The Prime Minister said that the nation is completing the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' with the same spirit of Charaiveti Charaiveti.

Addressing his flagship radio show, the Prime Minister mentioned that in strengthening the social fabric of India, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like the thread of a rosary, holding each bead together. He asserted that in every episode, the spirit of service and capability of the countrymen have inspired others.

"In this program, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode. 'Mann Ki Baat' has always moved ahead with goodwill, the spirit of service-spirit, and a sense of duty. This positivity will take the country forward in the Azadi Ka AmritKaal," PM Modi said.

"‘मन की बात’ हमेशा सद्भावना, सेवा-भावना और कर्तव्य-भावना से ही आगे बढ़ा है |



आज़ादी के अमृतकाल में यही Positivity देश को आगे ले जाएगी, नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाएगी और मुझे खुशी है कि ‘मन की बात’ से जो शुरुआत हुई, वो आज देश की नई परंपरा भी बन रही है |"



PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio show started on October 3, 2014. It is a radio broadcast that is available in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms. Over the years, PM Modi's show has encompassed several topics that are related to the common man. From cleanliness to weather, from social issues to mass movement, from drug menace to the pressure of exams, the PM has spoken about various issues that affect people across age groups.