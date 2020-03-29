'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Urges People To Use The Lockdown As Opportunity For Introspection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his radio broadcast show 'Mann Ki Baat' over the Coronavirus crisis in the country. This was PM Modi's first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show since the nationwide lockdown began on 25th March. He spoke to survivors of the virus and the doctors who are treating the Coronavirus-detected patients.

During his show, PM Modi urged the people to use the chance to not go outside as an opportunity to look into oneself and know themselves better. He said, "I have asked you to not step outside. But I have also given you an opportunity to look into yourself." He further added that the main point of the lockdown is 'Social Distancing' and not to end the social interaction. He said, "Increase the social distance, decrease the emotional distance."

Talking about aspects relating to COVID-19 during #MannKiBaat https://t.co/JJpOShFBpB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

Read: No words enough to thank individuals working hard to combat COVID-19: Mamata

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 21 had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of Coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Read: PM Modi pulls no punches; tells India it's at war with COVID-19 & hails frontline warriors

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Read: Coronavirus outbreak pushes ambulance services in New York close to breaking point

Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi apologises for Coronavirus lockdown hardship; asserts it's essential