Mann Ki Baat: 'Increase Social Distancing, Decrease Emotional Distancing,' Advises PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of social distancing in a country like India on Sunday as he addressed the country though his Mann Ki Baat progamme. Urging people to follow the government's guidelines, PM Modi urged the people to reduce their emotional distancing while increasing social distancing in order to combat COVID-19 as it was the need of the hour.

PM Modi asked the people of India to use the lockdown period to reconnect with their family and friends while keeping in mind that social distancing was required while also requesting them to reduce or remove emotional distancing from their minds.

'Increase social distancing, decrease emotional distancing'

"The best way to fight coronavirus is social distancing but we need to understand that social distancing does not mean abandoning social connections, In turn, it means we have the time to reconnect with our family and friends. This time should be used to increase social distancing and reduce emotional distancing", said PM Modi

'Social distancing the only way'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on the need to remain indoors & practice social distancing in order to beat coronavirus, as he addressed the country through his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. Talking about the COVID-19 battle that India was currently engaged in, PM Modi singled out remaining indoors as the only manner in which the virus could be beaten in a huge country like India.

Taking cognizance of the impact of the unprecedented lockdown, PM Modi said that it was essential to do so in a country whose population is 1.3 billion, explaining that countries that did not take steps were suffering the most and apologized for the inconveniences that the people of India were facing.

