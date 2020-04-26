Mann Ki Baat: 'Every Citizen Is A Soldier Leading War Against Virus', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his 64th 'Mann ki Baat'' address on April 26, touched upon a range of issues and topics that are crucial to our fight against the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus. PM Modi firstly said that India's fight has been 'people-driven' in an actual sense. "The people are actually fighting the battle against Coronavirus, and with them, the government is fighting it too," said PM Modi adding that "every citizen is a soldier leading the battle against the virus".

"When the whole world is grappling with the threat of the pandemic, whenever these times will be discussed in future, India's people drive fight will definitely be remembered," said PM Modi.

PM Modi speaks about farmers

PM Modi also highlighted the way the citizens are fighting the pandemic. He spoke about how farmers are toiling hard for sufficient quantities of food production to ensure nobody goes hungry. "Some are waving off the rent, while others are contributing to PM CARES fund, whereas many are giving free food to poor people amid the pandemic," said PM Modi.

PM Modi talks about Innovations

PM Modi also highlighted how the businesses, educational sectors, medical sectors, all are adapting to new changes and overcoming the hurdles this pandemic has created. "On the technology front, every innovator is coming up with new innovations according to the arising situations amid the pandemic," he said.

Aid to poor

Speaking about aiding the poor amid the crisis situation, PM Modi asserted, "With the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package, funds are being transferred directly in the accounts of poor and needy. Pension has been started, The poor people are being given three months of cylinder free. Ration and other necessities are also being provided. To achieve this, people from different departments and sectors are working day and night as a team."

India acted as per its ethos

'Thank you, India'

Improving immunity

'Wearing masks and quit spitting in public places'

