Mann Ki Baat To Air On Jan 30 To Mark Mahatma Gandhi's 74th Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has stated that the year's first edition of the radio show Mann Ki Baat marking Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has stated that the year's first edition of the radio show Mann Ki Baat will air on January 30 at 11:30 AM.  It is broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan where the Prime Minister speaks to the people on several key issues. More often than not, he also called upon the citizens to share their views for the last edition of Mann ki Baat. 

The PMO stated that the said episode will be dedicated to the Father of the Nation and observe Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary. 

"This month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi (death anniversary)," the Prime Minister's Office said. 

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio show

The radio show is PM Modi's monthly radio show, which is broadcast on the last Saturday of each month. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014. 

In November 2021, BJP National President J P Nadda on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never used his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' for political gains and presents varied issues through it in a way that is not only inspiring but also encouraging.

According to a party statement, Nadda said the BJP's target is to organise programmes for people to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' at every booth across the country by May 2022.

In the past seven years, PM Modi has never used 'Mann Ki Baat' for political gains, Nadda had said.

"He (PM Modi) has always tried to highlight the culture and skills of the people of the country besides focusing on unity and integrity," the statement quoted Nadda as saying.

The PM presents issues of culture, customs, lifestyle, pollution, women empowerment, sports and economics from the country and abroad in his Mann ki Baat (programme) in a way that is not only inspiring but also encouraging and teaches us something," the BJP president told PTI.

