'Mann Ki Baat' To Take Place On April 26, PM Modi Asks Suggestions From Citizens

PM Modi on Sunday reached out to the citizens asking them to give in their suggestions for this month's Mann Ki Baat. This month's Mann Ki Baat is all set to take place on April 26. PM Modi in his tweet asked people to send in their suggestions for the theme of the episode, by either recording their views by dialing 1800-11-7800 or writing to him on MyGov or the NaMo App.

This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 26th.



What are you suggestions for this episode?



Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on MyGov or the NaMo App. https://t.co/Sk24d9Fhw1 pic.twitter.com/pdO9CXichp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2020

PM's Mann Ki Baat last month

PM Modi's address last month on March 29 was his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25. During his talks, he assuaged Indian citizens' fears around Coronavirus speaking to two survivors who shared their experiences during the radio telecast. He further added that the main point of the lockdown is 'social distancing' and not to end the social interaction. "I have asked you to not step outside. But, I have also given you an opportunity to look into yourself." He added, "Increase the social distance, decrease the emotional distance."

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 8,000 mark, as per the union ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 8,356, while the latest death toll stands at 273.

