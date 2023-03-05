Mann Says G20 Group Meet To Stay In Amritsar After Reports Of Potential Shift

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Amritsar will host the G20 education group meeting after sources earlier said the meet could be shifted out of the capital city. Earlier, sources said, the venue was likely to be shifted after sources claimed inputs from intelligence agencies had raised an alarm over deteriorating law and order in Punjab, sources say. The G20 meeting on education was scheduled to be conducted in Amritsar from March 15 to 17, according to an official notice issued by the government of Punjab. Punjab capital Amritsar was in the grip of violence last month after Amritpal Singh and his men from Waris De Punjab laid siege to a police station in the city in a bid to secure the release of an aide.

Sources claim the government has received multiple threats from separatist groups, especially about raising of the Khalistan flag during the G20 meeting. Arshdeep Singh, spokesperson for the Akali Dal, said, "The law and order in the state have completely collapsed. CM Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government has failed to save the lives of their citizens.

"We have recently seen the Ajnala incident where police forces were beaten and Amritpal's aide was released after the police officials were beaten. Such incidents are being done in Punjab and the Mann government is not taking any action, especially against Amritpal. It raises several questions. What kind of administration is the government giving to the people of the state?"

"Today I heard that the G20 event is getting cancelled that was scheduled to take place in Punjab due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. It's going to bring big embarrassment for the government as well as for the Punjabi community. I firmly believe that Punjabis are the biggest nationalists. They contributed to Indian Independence Movement. But the Bhagwant Mann government has put down the Punjabis by his poor administration," he added.

Ajnala incident fallout?

Speculation over shifting of the G20 meet comes days after major violence in Ajnala. Supporters of Amritpal Singh, armed with swords and rifles stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar. They protested the arrest of Lovepreet Toofan. Several police officials were injured in the incident.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has denied reports suggesting a shift in venue of the G20 meet. "We do not have any official information that Punjab-leg of G20 has been canceled." AAP MP Vikramjit Singh, taking to Twitter, also claimed that the G20 meeting will be conducted in Amritsar as scheduled.

He said, "Happy to inform that as of now @g20org meeting is confirmed at #Amritsar during 15-17 Mar as scheduled. Punjab is fully capable of hosting an international event & one stray Incident cant is a reflection of the State it will be a memorable event @BhagwantMann @harjotbains @DrSJaishankar."

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum that has been constituted of international economic cooperation. The group consists of 20 countries including India, the UK, the USA and China. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The presidency of G20 was handed over to India from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. During this time frame, the government of India has planned several events, workshops, meetings and exhibitions that will be conducted in several states across India.