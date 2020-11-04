'Manner Of Arnab Goswami's Arrest & His Manhandling Is Totally Undemocratic': Baba Ramdev

On Wednesday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev termed the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as an " assault on press freedom". According to him, the manner of his arrest and his manhandling was completely undemocratic and inhuman. He stressed that this act cannot be justified under any circumstances. Moreover, the Yoga guru appealed to the Maharashtra government to take this cognizance of this matter in order to ensure that no injustice is done.

देश के वरिष्ठ पत्रकार श्री अर्णव गोस्वामी जी की जिस तरह से गिरफ्तारी व उनके साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया गया, वह पूरी तरह से अलोकतांत्रिक व अमानवीय है,

प्रेस की आजादी पर यह हमला किसी भी तरह से जायज नहीं ठहराया जा सकता, — स्वामी रामदेव (@yogrishiramdev) November 4, 2020

मैं महाराष्ट्र सरकार से अपील करता हूं कि वह इस पर संज्ञान ले ताकि किसी भी तरीके से injustice नही हो। — स्वामी रामदेव (@yogrishiramdev) November 4, 2020

Arnab names cops who assaulted him

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Speaking to the media outside the Alibag court, Arnab Goswami publicly showed the injuries on his arm. He mentioned that he has already shown the injuries to the doctors during the medical examination. Most importantly, he revealed the name of the policemen who assaulted him at his residence. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

"It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen (who assaulted me). They surrounded me, they held me by the scruff of my neck, they pushed me. I have come here without shoes. They did not let me wear my shoes. I have been assaulted. I want the people of the country to know," Arnab revealed.

