MANNU Chancellor Slams Cong For 'unfortunate Rumours', Says PM Doesn't Believe In Division

As the situation over CAA intensifies in the country, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed alluded the people should not panic and believe in the government. Ever since the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, massive protests are being held throughout the country even though the government has reiterated that the Citizenship Act is not anti-Muslim, and Indian Muslims need not worry.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ahmed slammed the Congress government misleading the people and using the Muslim community for vote bank.

"I want to give a message to all India, across all parties, that there is no need to panic. The government did the first three things peacefully which is Triple Talaq, 370, Ramjanmbhoomi. The rumors are very unfortunate. It is being spread by Opposition mainly the top brass Congress leader. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's protests on Jamia students atrocities under Gandhi statue. Even Sonia asked for people to come out. Rahul Gandhi asked people to sacrifice. So these things do mislead people. Leadership should be done positively," said Ahmed.



He further stated that the Prime Minister does not believe in any kind of division in society but opposition is misguiding commoners.

Firoz Bakht Ahmed slams Owaisi

Furthermore, Ahmed lashed out Asaduddin Owaisi and saying that "Owaisi instigates Muslim community. He should speak for education not on instigation. He has to be positive and well-meaning."

AIMIM chief and a member of parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday had said that the National Population Register (NPR) is the first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "They are doing NPR according to the Citizenship Act, 1955, then is it not connected to NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country? He took my name in Parliament and said 'Owaisi Ji NRC will be implemented across the country'. Amit Shah Sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents. The final list will be NRC," Owaisi said.

