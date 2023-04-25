Last Updated:

Manohar International Airport Adds Eight New Destinations For Summer 2023 Season

Manohar International Airport at Mopa has added eight new destinations for the summer 2023 season, according to a senior official.

Press Trust Of India
Airport

Image: Pixabay


With the introduction of these new flights, the airport will connect Goa to a total of 21 domestic destinations across the country, An MIA spokesperson said.

It operated is operated by GMR Goa International Airport Limited.

MIA has connected to eight new destinations during the summer schedule. IATA Summer Schedule begins on March 26, 2023, the last Sunday of the month and would end on October 28 2023, the last Saturday of October, the spokesperson added.

The eight new destinations added to the schedule for the summer 2023 season include – Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Ranchi, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam and Lucknow.

He said that seven out of these eight destinations are serviced by Indigo, while the 8th destination Lucknow will be connected by Vistara.

Manohar International Airport was earlier connected to Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Nashik, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Varanasi and Chandigarh.

In the last three months, Manohar International Airport has received an overwhelming response from airlines and passengers. The airport witnessed approximately 7 lakh passenger footfall & about 5,000 air traffic movements (flights) during the last quarter.

GMR Goa International Airport Limited CEO RV Sheshan said, "We are delighted to connect 8 new destinations to Goa in the summer 2023 season. Gradual and constant growth in the number of destinations will boost tourism and positively impact socio-economic activities in Goa". PTI RPS NSK BAL BAL

