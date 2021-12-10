Manohar Lal Khattar Welcomes SKM's Decision To Suspend Farmers' Protest After A Year

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar applauded Samyukta Kissan Morcha's (SKM) decision to call off its year-long protests against the three farm laws on Thursday. After receiving a formal letter from the government agreeing to their pending demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price, SKM decided to end their year-long protest against the three farm laws, which were enacted last year and repealed on the first day of the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament, on Thursday (MSP). According to the press statement, SKM dedicated this triumph to the 715 martyrs of the cause, including those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"I welcome the decision of the Samyukta Kissan Morcha to suspend the agitation after the assurance given by the Central Government. Jai jawan Jai Kisan," read Khattar's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Manohar Lal Khattar welcomes SKM's decision to suspend farmers' protest

In a press statement, the SKM said, "Government of India, through the Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, sends a formal letter to Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreeing to several pending demands of the protesting farmers. Samyukta Kisan Morcha formally announces the lifting of the morchas at Delhi Borders on national highways and various other locations in response. Current agitation stands suspended. Battle has been won and the war to ensure farmers' rights, especially to secure MSP as a legal entitlement for all farmers, will continue". "SKM congratulates all the protesting farmers and citizens, and their supporters wholeheartedly for waging an unprecedented struggle and for the glorious gains of the movement," said the release.

Due to the tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, SKM decided to postpone the celebration. SKM will convene in Delhi on January 15 to ensure that the Centre follows through on its obligations. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Wednesday that it has accepted the Central government's amended draught proposal on their outstanding requests and that it will meet on Thursday after receiving a formal communication on government letterhead. Farmers' leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and SKM core committee member Gurnam Singh Chaduni stated the prior draught by the Centre on pending demands was not acceptable to them, thus the government sent them a fresh form. In a statement, the SKM, which represents 40 farmer unions, stated that agreement had been reached on the government's new proposal for new demands.

President Ram Nath Kovind signs bill removing three agriculture laws

The SKM had constituted a five-member panel to hold talks with the Central government over farmers' unmet requests, such as the removal of criminal proceedings against them, a legal guarantee on MSP, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the agitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to farmers last month and announced the three farm laws would be repealed. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha enacted the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 on November 29. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the bill in both Houses of Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind also signed the bill removing three agriculture laws, bringing the total number of farm laws repealed to three. The three farm laws that were repealed are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Inputs: ANI and PTI

(IMAGE: PTI)