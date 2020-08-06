Manoj Sinha New L-G: New Delhi Chooses A Politician Over Bureaucrat To Head J&K UT

New Delhi has chosen a politician over a bureaucrat to fill in the 'political vacuum' created after the formation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"GC Murru (ex-Lieutenant-Governor) being bureaucrat couldn’t fill the political vacuum that got created after center government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories last year,” said a source. The political vacuum in the UT has emerged as a major challenge for the Centre after the hilly state's special status was scrapped in August last year by a Constitutional Amendment.

Known as ‘Vikas Pursh (development man)’, Manoj Sinha being a political leader was an able choice to deal with the UT that, despite all promises made by the BJP top leadership brass, couldn’t see developmental agenda being executed on the ground.

Sinha, having both political as well as administrative experience, is expected to reach out to the people of J&K with a soft political touch, something that Murmu, a former bureaucrat, could not achieve during his ten-month tenure.

Political pundits believe that appointment of a political leader as the Lt Governor indicates a great thrust in the days ahead to create a favorable atmosphere to start the political process in Jammu and Kashmir. His appointment suggests that the Centre wants better coordination with the UT, and also between the officers running the show here.

Sinha is the second grassroots politician who has been appointed as head of J&K after Satya Pal Malik. Malik was appointed governor of J&K in August 2018 and held the post when the BJP decided to strike down the special status of the erstwhile state.

Sinha, an alumnus of IIT-BHU, Varanasi, lost the last Lok Sabha election to strongman and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Afzal Ansar.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh in a tweet said he spoke to Sinha and congratulated him for his new job.

