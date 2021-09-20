Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said that no one will be allowed to harm the country’s unity and sovereignty and the government will not hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities or creating hurdles in the path of peace in the union territory.

Sinha was speaking at an event, organised by J&K Police here, the LG also said the time is over when attempts were made to buy peace in J&K and that the administration now works with the sole aim of establishing peace in the UT.

“No one will be allowed to harm the unity and sovereignty of the country. We want peace and brotherhood, but we will not hesitate in dealing sternly with those involved in anti-national activities or those creating hurdles in the path of peace in J&K,” he said.

Lauding the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their sacrifices, Sinha said important milestones, institutions, or roads in the UT will be named after that personnel of police or other forces who have laid down their lives for the nation.

“The committee concerned has made a decision and the process will start from September 30. There cannot be a much better way to honour the sacrifices of those people who have given their blood for saving J&K and the country. Many people have sacrificed their lives and I assure that the government will take care of the health, education and basic facilities of their families and children,” he said.

Pertinently, last week, the administration here renamed the Government Degree College Shopian after a local army soldier who was killed in 2010.

Thokar, a local paratrooper was killed during an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir's Sopore in 2010. The Lieutenant Governor also informed that the J&K Police has been actively fighting drug abuse and is trying to bring abusers into the mainstream. “I appeal to the youth to desist from it and channelize their energy into something good for themselves, their families, society and J&K,” Sinha added. Noting the rise in COVID cases in Srinagar, Sinha urged people to follow COVID protocols and get vaccinated.