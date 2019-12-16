Manoj Tiwari Blames 'professional Goons' Of AAP For Inciting Violence In Delhi

BJP's Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari on Monday spoke about an alleged angle of third party protestors spreading violence in the name of students in Delhi on December 15.

The BJP MP from North East Delhi suspected that a lot of protestors might be local professional goons, He said, "It will be wrong to say that apart from a few other people there were students. The truth is that the maximum number of protestors were other people and only a few of them were students. The protestors apart from students can be called professional goons."

Talking about how the whole violent protest that happened in Delhi on Sunday to be preplanned, Manoj Tiwari said, "Even the local residents stated that the protestors were all local people who were protesting in the name of students. There is a video about an Aam Admi Party MLA provoking people to protest. The whole incident looks preplanned, and it is very important to punish those who are responsible for this act of violence."

He also advised the students to not believe in any kind of rumours and to maintain peace. "Students should not believe in rumours and we will demand the Commissioner of Police to punish those who responsible for burning the bus. We appeal to the locals to maintain peace," he added.

Manoj Tiwari slams CM Kejriwal

Manoj Tiwari had also taken to his official Twitter handle on December 15 and slammed Aam Admi Party chief and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of instigating people through his party's MLA to continue the protest. In his tweet, he wrote, "What kind of a Chief Minister are you Arvind Kejriwal! You provoke the public through your MLA, continue spreading arson or keep up with the protest. Why don't they tell the country that the Muslims of India have nothing to do with the CAA."

He also alleged Kejriwal of spreading violence in the National Capital for the sake of politics.

