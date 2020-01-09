The Debate
Manoj Tiwari Counters Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Subsidy Issue

Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said that the BJP will give five times more subsidy in power and water tariffs to the residents of Delhi if the govt is elected

BJP leader Manoj Tiiwari stated that the BJP will give five times more subsidy in power and water tariffs to the residents of Delhi if the government is elected to power. The Delhi Chief Minister questioned the claims and asked whether the party will provide 1000 units of free electricity and provide one lakh litres of free water.  Manoj Tiwari, in his response, did not back down and went on to add that the BJP government in Delhi will definitely give a minimum five times more subsidy. He questioned the Delhi government and asked what impact has it had on the people during its term and the number of families that have benefitted from the AAP government.

