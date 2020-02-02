Union Budget
Manoj Tiwari Holds 'Padyatra' Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

General News

BJP's New Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari holds 'Padyatra' ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls which will be held in a single-phase on February 8

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP's New Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari holds 'Padyatra' ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. 

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

