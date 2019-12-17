Manoj Tiwari Accuses The AAP Of Purposefully Instigating Jamia Violence

Delhi BJP President and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday has slammed Aam Admi Party for spreading rumours and instigating violence in the national capital. Tiwari said that the provocative speech given by AAP leaders was inappropriate and strict action must be taken against them. This statement of Tiwari comes after Republic TV on Monday exposed AAP leaders for instigating violence.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Manoj Tiwari said, "The video itself shows the truth clearly. The way CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia the deputy CM themselves are trying to divert the entire situation by circulating the wrong video and blaming the police to start the fire all of the truth is out now. This clearly shows that AAP purposely instigated violence in the area and they even tried to burn people alive on the bus. I thank you, people, to get the truth out and expose their planning to disrupt peace. AAP is the enemy of the citizen of Delhi. They themselves entered colonies and broke glasses. Their main motive is to burn Delhi and Delhi cannot suffer like this."

Talking about the provocative speech given by AAP leaders he said, "The language used by the AAP leaders was inappropriate they must be punished. Strict action must be taken against them. This instigating violence needs to stop. The AAP is following double standards and it needs to stop. We have met the CP over this issue and we are going to meet Home Minister Amit Shah so that the AAP leaders are punished for this."

"CAA is not against Muslims or any Indian citizen this Act is for the citizens of the three countries namely Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afganisthan who want to become a citizen of India. AAP has done this for Political gains and using this as an opportunity for vote bank politics," he added.

Republic sting

In a massive sting operation, Republic TV on Monday has recorded AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's aide Mintullah Khan admitting that violence had to be done in Delhi, presumably protesting against the Citizenship Act. When asked by Republic TV about the provocative speech of the MLA minutes before violence ensued in Delhi's Jamia Millia University, he confirmed his presence stating that everything 'Modi and Shah says is not acceptable'. Shockingly he condoned the violence, saying it had to be done.

AAP MLA's provocative speech

On Sunday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. He allegedly said that their (Muslim community's) silence on the Triple Talaq Act was mistaken as their smartness. The speech which was attended by thousands was allegedly minutes before the rampant attack.

"When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. In response, the crowd is heard allegedly chanting, "He who follows Hitler's path will die like Hitler". This provocative speech was given by the MLA before four buses were burned in Delhi's Mathura Road.

What happened at Jamia University?

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act. While many police officers and students were injured, no fatalities were reported.

