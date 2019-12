Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari met the Sikh Fraternity in Delhi and proposed the idea of Guru Gobind Singh's death anniversary be celebrated as Children's day. Tiwari said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and from 2020 the Children's day shall be celebrated on the death anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh who was a spiritual master, a warrior, a poet and a philosopher. The Sikh community has expressed delight on the idea proposed by the BJP chief of Delhi.