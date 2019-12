Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday blamed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for the increasingly violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi. He said, "Out of the total FIRs that have been lodged amid the protests, five of them are Congress and AAP's leaders. Further supporting the CAA, he said, "It is a matter of concern that people are not understanding the act. I request everyone to not believe the rumours."