Manoj Tiwari Slams AAP And Congress For Instigating Violence In Delhi

Delhi BJP President and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday, December 18, has slammed Aam Admi Party and the Congress for spreading rumours and instigating violence in the national capital. Tiwari stated that the people of Delhi must be aware of rumours and not follow them blindly. He also urged the citizens to protest in a silent manner and not resort to violence of any kind.

Speaking to the media Manoj Tiwari said, "The five political leaders named in the FIR by Delhi police are from AAP and Congress. Even the AAP student leaders are named in the FIR. So now it is clear who is creating these violence. The next main issue is that people are not reading or understanding the CAA. People are blindly believing and following rumors. I am constantly appealing to people to not trust any rumors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also requesting and urging people to not believe in rumors. We are also in touch with the Commissioner of Police and police personnel taking reports from them. We never want that people must protest this violently. One can also protest in a silent manner and the police will also corporate with them. Everyone has their democratic right to protest against issue but silently."

'I challenge you'

Further challenging the AAP and Congress leaders he said, "We are also ready to make people understand about the Act. PM Modi and Home Minster are continuously giving statements over the issue. But on the other side, the topic of worry is that the AAP and Congress leaders from Delhi are trying to instigate violence. CAA has nothing to do with Indian citizens. This act is for giving citizenship and not snatching of citizenship. I am challenging Arwind Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, if you have guts then come out and say you will give citizenship to Pakistanis. I am continuously making videos and even through media channels requesting people to please come to me if you have any doubts, I will make u understand the entire CAA."

SC on CAA

Earlier today the Supreme Court issues notice to government over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Supreme Court refuses to stay the implementation of the CAA. Supreme Court asks Centre to file response by 2nd week of January, and the hearing has been scheduled for January 22. Additionally, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear the plea seeking constitution of a fact-finding committee to look into the Jamia Millia University violence. Chief Justice Patel agrees to list the plea for hearing on Thursday.

