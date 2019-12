Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday, November 25, slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Supreme Court's ruling on the air pollution in the national capital. He said, "If SC is making strong statements about a government, Kejriwal should feel ashamed." The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for the increase in stubble burning despite its order prohibiting it and said that people in Delhi can't be left to die due to air pollution.