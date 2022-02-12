Manoj Tiwari to be Khadi brand ambassador for Bihar

Patna, Feb 12 (PTI) Bhojpuri singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will be the "brand ambassador" for Khadi and other handicrafts of Bihar, state minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain announced here on Saturday.

Hussain, who holds the Industries portfolio, made the announcement after a meeting which was attended by Tiwari and senior officials of the department.

"Tiwari enjoys tremendous popularity both as a singer and as a political figure. We have taken an in principle decision. He will be formally made the brand ambassador soon", Hussain told reporters.

Tiwari, who has lent his voice to innumerable foot-tapping numbers, including the "Gangs of Wasseypur" chart buster "jiya ho Bihar ke lala", expressed delight over being chosen as a brand ambassador for his home state.

"Khadi is already a big brand in itself. It is a matter of pride for me to be associated with a drive to promote use of the fabric which Mahatma Gandhi popularized", said Tiwari, who hails from Kaimur district of the state.

"Hussain is working tirelessly for the state's industrial development. There could not have been anything more satisfying for me than being a part of this endeavor", he added. PTI NAC RG RG

