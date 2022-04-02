Man's body found in Ambernath, murder case registered

Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man in his thirties was found in Chikloli MIDC area in Thane district's Ambernath area, a police official said on Saturday.

A murder case has been registered as the man died after his throat was slit and efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the Ambernath police station official said.

A woman and man have been detained in this connection, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

