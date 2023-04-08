Man's Friend Dupes Him Of Rs 1 Lakh In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

A man was allegedly cheated by his friend who withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his bank account using UPI transaction, police here said on Saturday. Kameshwar Dutt, a resident of Sanjauli area, alleged that his friend Anil Kumar borrowed his mobile phone and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his account.

Kumar helped Dutt make his Facebook and Google Pay account on his mobile phone. Later, the accused used the saved username and password to withdraw the money. A case has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of IPC (criminal breach of trust and cheating) against the accused at Dhalli police station and investigations are underway, Police said.