Mansukh Hiren Case: ATS Chief Hints At More Arrests; Banks On Sachin Vaze's Interrogation

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Maharashtra ATS chief Jai Jeet Singh revealed that more arrests in connection with Mansukh Hiren's death are likely soon. Elaborating on the progress in the investigation from March 6 when the ATS took over the case, he mentioned that Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze recorded his statement on March 8 in which he refuted his link to Hiren's death. However, the investigators found evidence establishing that Vaze lied and are ascertaining his role in the conspiracy.

Moreover, Singh disclosed that 14 SIM cards used in the crime have been purchased in the name of a Gujarat-based company on the suspended API's insistence. After it was proven that bookie Naresh Gaur handed over the SIM cards to convicted cop Vinayak Shinde, both of them were arrested at 9 am on March 21. The Maharashtra ATS chief also highlighted that some of the activated SIM cards and the phones in which they were used were destroyed. READ | 'Sachin Vaze said don't mention he was using Scorpio,' Mansukh Hiren told brother on phone

He further added that a team of officers had returned from Daman and Diu earlier in the day along with the Volvo car allegedly used in the crime and more suspects. Additionally, Singh said that some of the CCTV footage pertaining to the crime has been deleted. Observing that certain witnesses are ready to record their statements before the Magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, he exuded confidence in the ATS getting to the bottom of the conspiracy after the interrogation of Vaze. The ATS has sought Vaze's custody in this regard on March 25, the day when his NIA remand ends.

Antilia bomb scare & Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently. The NIA examined 5 luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. On March 20, the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death.