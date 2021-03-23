Mansukh Hiren Case: ATS Seizes Printer Allegedly Used For Threat Letter In Antilia Scare

In a big clincher, the Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday seized a printer from suspended constable Vinayak Shinde who was arrested yesterday in the Mansukh Hiren death case. As per sources, this printer was allegedly used to print the threat letter that was placed in the gelatin-laden Scorpio outside industrialist Mukhesh Ambani's residence on February 25. A diary and some other documents have also been seized which are currently being taken for further analysis by the investigation agency to their Thane office.

What is the role of Vinayak Shinde?

Yesterday, ATS had confirmed that constable Vinayak Shinde, who is considered to be the major accomplice of prime accused suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was 'actively' in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. It had revealed that Shinde had met Vaze at the CIU office at the Mumbai Police Headquarters a day before Hiren was found dead in the Kalwa creek.

Notably, constable Vinayak Shinde, is a suspended police constable who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007 for allegedly encountering Lakhanbhai at Versova. He has been on parole since May 2020.

More arrests likely: ATS

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Maharashtra ATS chief Jai Jeet Singh revealed that more arrests in connection with Mansukh Hiren's death are likely soon. He further added that a team of officers had returned from Daman and Diu earlier in the day along with the Volvo car allegedly used in the crime and more suspects. Additionally, Singh said that some of the CCTV footage pertaining to the crime has been deleted.

The series of events came to light after Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25.

The ATS has sought Vaze's custody in this regard on March 25, the day when his NIA remand ends.