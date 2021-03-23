Mansukh Hiren Case: Bags Inside Black Volvo Seized By NIA; Chargers, Clothes Recovered

In the latest development in the Mansukh Hiren case, the Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday conducted searches in the black Volvo car that it had seized earlier in the day from Daman. As per sources, a blue and black coloured bag has been recovered by the ATS from the car from which a couple of clothes have been seized.

Sources within the NIA which is also probing the case said Abhishek Nathani alias Abhishek Agrawal is allegedly the owner of the black Volvo car which was in Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's active use. The car is expected to be taken to the NIA office later during the day.

Luxury cars under scanner

Earlier on March 16, the National Investigation Agency had seized a black Mercedes car from which a cash amount of Rs 5 lakhs, some clothes, and a cash counting machine was recovered. Moreover, the NIA revealed that it had recovered the same number plate that was used on the suspicious Scorpio car that was parked outside Antilia from the Mercedez which was parked at the Mumbai Police HQ. Subsequently, a number of other cars were also found, including another Black Mercedes and a Landcruiser Prado. These, along with the Green Scorpio and White Innova make it a total of 6 cars that are seized in the Mansukh Hiren case, so far.

The NIA has discovered that during the Antilia bomb scare planning, Sachin Vaze was staying in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai using a fake Aadhaar card under the name of Sadashiv. Vaze purportedly went to this hotel in an Innova on February 16 and left on February 20 in a Land Cruiser where he has also been suspected of carrying two bags with him- one in which there was a jelly-like substance suspected to be gelatin sticks and the other containing cash.

Mansukh Hiren case

The series of events came to light after Mumbai's controversial cop Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25.

Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek. Deceased owner Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was in possession of Sachin Vaze since November 2020.

As the Vazegate scandal continued to explode, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard due to 'lapses' in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra government. The former CP then made sensational allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he had instructed Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from pubs and bars and other sources.