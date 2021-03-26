Mansukh Hiren's Autopsy Report Indicates He Was 'physically Assaulted' Before Death

The 7-page autopsy report of Mansukh Hiren - the owner of the Scorpio which was found near Antilia laden with explosives - confirms antemortem injuries on his body. Indicating that Mansukh Hiren was physically assaulted before his death, the autopsy report also notes a dark abrasion on the left side of the face. Hiren was found dead on March 5 as his body was recovered from Kalwa creek, days after the Antilia bomb scare.

Soon after Mansukh Hiren's death, the police had claimed that he had committed suicide by jumping into the stream. However, his wide had alleged murder and accused now-arrested and suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze of having a hand in Hiren's death. Hiren's mysterious death was being probed by the Maharashtra ATS, until the NIA took over.

Several accounts linking Sachin Vaze to Mansukh Hiren have now come to the fore. CCTV footage from outside Vaze's crime branch unit also shows the cop and Hiren arriving together. Maharashtra leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has also made massive revelations and alleged Vaze's hand in the death of Masukh Hiren.

Meanwhile, as NIA continues to probe into ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's alleged connection to Mansukh Hiren's murder, Rajendra - the manager of a bar which was raided by Vaze and his team on the night of the alleged murder, recounted his experience on Thursday. Speaking to Republic, he said that Vaze was accompanied by a team of 20 people who came and checked his establishment. Vaze has been sent to NIA custody till April 3 in connection with the Antilia Bomb scare case, by a special NIA court. The ex-cop has maintained that he 'was being made a scapegoat'.

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream.

Moreover, while handing over the Hiren murder case to NIA, Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 had been no more than a ruse. ATS alleged that Vaze made up all this 'in order to show that he was not involved anywhere or did not meet Hiren since the time he left the house till his death'. ATS has arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder, while NIA has invoked UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe.