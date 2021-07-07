Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Health Minister; To Also Lead Chemicals-Fertilizers Ministry

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony concluded, there was a massive overhaul in the portfolios given to the sworn-in ministers. One of the most significant portfolios amid the COVID-19 pandemic - the Health Department earlier headed by Dr Harsh Vardhan, was given to newly inducted Mansukh Mandavia.

Moreover, the Health Ministry has been clubbed with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers which will be headed by Mansukh Mandaviya, who was earlier the Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers along with the Minister of State Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers is clubbed with Health possibly to have a seamless inter-department working during the pandemic. Moreover, Oxygen generation played a critical role during the pandemic and needed to be in sync with the medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other portfolios and new Ministers

Union Minister Smriti Irani will continue to lead the Ministry of Child and Women Development while she is given the additional charge of Swacch Bharat. Union Minister Piyush Goyal retained the Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution while the Railway Ministry was given to newly inducted Ashwini Vaishnav who would also lead the Information and Technology and Communication. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who earlier headed the petroleum ministry, will head clubbed Ministry of Education & Skill Development.

Meenakshi Lekhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Delhi will now head the Ministry of Culture while she also becomes the Minister of State for External Affairs. Whereas, Anurag Thakur who was the MoS Finance will now head the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur and Late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Paras will lead the Ministry of Food Processing.

Newly inducted Bhupendra Yadav, a relatively young and accomplished lawyer, will get Ministry Labour as well as Ministry of Environment and Forests which was earlier headed by Santosh Gangwar and Prakash Javadekar respectively.