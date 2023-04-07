Covid-19: Mansukh Mandaviya Calls High-level Review Meet As India Records 6,000 New Cases

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held a key review meeting with the Health Ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday amid the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country. Notably, India reported 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days.

The Mansukh Mandaviya-chaired meeting also saw the presence of Union Minister of State Bharati Pravin Pawar and other top officials of the Heath Ministry. Notably, a review routine meeting was also held by the COVID empowerment group on April 5. The meeting was held in the presence of Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR, and other senior health officials.

COVID cases in India

On Friday, the Health Ministry stated that India logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 28,303. According to the latest update, the death toll has increased to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths -- three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and one was reconciled by Kerala.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,45,104) with the active cases nowcomprisinge 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.