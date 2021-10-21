Mansukh Mandaviya Distributes Sweets To Mark India Achieving 100 Cr COVID-19 Vaccinations

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the COVID-19 War Room in Delhi to celebrate the incredible feat of India administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. Mandaviya interacted with the staff and distributed sweets. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was also present during the celebrations. India achieved the feat on Thursday as the nation administered more than 100 crores of COVID-19 vaccinations since the vaccination drive began in January. To mark the historic day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to congratulate health workers.

It is expected that there will be announcements regarding the vaccinations on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations that India has achieved its target of administering 100 crore doses.

#WATCH Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits COVID19 War Room in Delhi, interacts with staff and distributes sweets to mark India achieving one billion COVID19 vaccinations. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also present pic.twitter.com/WlaTi76dJJ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

#LIVE | India achieves historic feat with 100 crore vaccine doses administered, PM Modi leads celebrations; to interact with healthcare professionals.



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/AHGyYZVUWq — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2021

Union Health Minister said, "After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19." India’s tally of COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the 100-crore mark early on Thursday. As per the CoWIN portal, more than 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries. The total vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 99.7 crores, as per the data on the portal late on Wednesday. Furthermore, according to the data available, 75% of all adults in the country have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, whereas 31% of the eligible population has received both doses.

India’s journey with the vaccine

India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. The front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination from February 2. Later on March 1, the vaccination drive was further expanded to include people above the age of 60 and 45 with associated specified 20 comorbidities. Later from April 1, everyone above 45 years of age was included in the eligibility bracket. After the mammoth surge in cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the government decided to remove all barriers and make everyone above the age of 18 eligible for the vaccine. Since then, India’s daily case tally has reduced from a peak of almost 400,00 cases per day to less than 15,000 per day.