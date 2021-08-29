Mansukh Mandaviya Launches 1st Batch Of COVAXIN From Bharat Biotech's Gujarat Facility

Health Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday, 29 August, released the first batch of COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech's new Gujarat facility. Bharat Biotech, a global leader in vaccine development and innovation, has commissioned a new facility to make Covaxin at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. The products manufactured in this facility will be available for supplies beginning September 2021.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, and Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech participated in the event.

Speaking at the launch event, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said, “India is focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the country, and the key to achieving this lies in the swift and efficient administration of vaccines. We want to ensure equitable access of the vaccine to every Indian citizen, and the expansion of COVAXIN®️ production facilities by Bharat Biotech will take us closer to this goal".

Bharat Biotech's Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Krishna Ella, said, “We want to ensure that Bharat Biotech can ably meet the demand for COVAXIN such that individuals across the country, and the globe, have access to the vaccine and can secure their health and safety. Our goal to develop a vaccine with global safety and efficacy standards has now been achieved, we are now marching towards the goal of the annualized capacity of ~ 1.0 billion doses".

Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Suchitra Ella, said, “I am happy to share that our efforts over the last year have fructified, and we are now several steps closer to achieving our goal of providing COVAXIN to all pockets of the country and overseas. The pandemic has impacted people across the globe, and it is only through collaborative efforts that we can hope to mitigate its spread and impact".

Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN

In addition to the Ankleshwar facility, the company has already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad, Malur, Bengaluru, and Pune campuses for the production of COVAXIN. In 2020, a new filing facility was constructed which is now being utilized for the production of COVAXIN. The COVAXIN production had started in early June, before which the team had executed engineering batches to study the equipment functionality at the facility. Chiron Behring Vaccines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech.

(Image credit: PTI/TWITTER)