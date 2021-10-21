Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Anthem, Short Film To Mark India's COVID Vaccination Milestone

As India achieved an incredible feat on Thursday by administering 100 crore COVID vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya released a song and short film to mark the milestone. The Union Health Minister held the launch of the theme song & film at the Red Fort, New Delhi. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the COVID War room in Delhi and distributed sweets among the staff while interacting with them.

India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. The front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination from February 2. Later on March 1, the vaccination drive was further expanded to include people above the age of 60 and 45 with associated specified 20 comorbidities. Later from April 1, everyone above 45 years of age was included in the eligibility bracket. After the mammoth surge in cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the government decided to remove all barriers and make everyone above the age of 18 eligible for the vaccine. Since then, India’s daily case tally has reduced from a peak of almost 400,00 cases per day to less than 15,000 per day.

Anthem sung by Kailash Kher marks India's 100 crore inoculation status

In a tweet, Union Health Minister posted the video of the song sung by Kailash Kher. While making a note of the 100 crore vaccination status that the country had begun back in January, the Union Health Minister informed that the song guided people through the journey of the entire process of vaccination and the efforts that had gone on to make this achievement possible today. The song has been sung by artist Kailash Kher and talks of the new history that India had created.

In a tweet he said, Neither do we stop somewhere nor do we stop somewhere No one is an enemy, we don't bow down The enemy's weapons are thousand We are ready with 100% armour I believe in India Everyone's cooperation, everyone's effort. There is a new history writing India's vaccination."

India achieves a historic feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday visited Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to congratulate health workers as the nation administered more than 100 crores doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. The Union Health Minister also visited the COVID war room in Delhi to celebrate this feat. Along with Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the Union Minister held an interaction with the staff present there and distributed sweets among them.

