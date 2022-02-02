Mansukh Mandaviya Reaches Parliament On Bicycle Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Proceedings; WATCH

Following his traditional ritual of giving out a special message to the people on health awareness, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday morning reached the Parliament by riding a bicycle. The Health Minister reached the Parliament ahead of the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday on the bicycle which he rode from his home till the Parliament premises. The video shared by news agency ANI shows him entering the premises.

#WATCH | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides a bicycle to Parliament in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/OCW3K896WC — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

While this is not the first time as he usually rides his bicycle to reach the Parliament from his house. On several occasions, Mandaviya who is seen motivating people towards health awareness has been seen riding a cycle to reach places. Earlier in November 2021, Mansukh Mandaviya with a bid to reduce pollution in the city and further inculcate fitness habits among the people rode a bicycle and inaugurated the Health Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Prior to this, in 2019 he once rode a bicycle to the Parliament stating that riding bicycles is his passion. Speaking on the same, he said that the use of cycle is not just good for the health but also a good option for physical activities. Apart from that, using bicycles also help in curbing pollution disseminated from petrol and diesel in the state.

Rajya Sabha proceedings

With the Budget 2022 being tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, the Rajya Sabha proceedings have commenced on Wednesday morning with vice president Venkaiah Naidu chairing the House. Earlier on Tuesday, the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha allocated the time for debates on the Motion of Thanks and the Union Budget respectively.

While the Rajya Sabha members observed silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall and volcanic eruption in Malaysia and Tonga respectively, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will become the first person to comment on the budget and further on the presidential address in the house.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha’ address spoke about the budget saying that it is very important to make the country "self-reliant" and "modern" India and the budget has several important provisions for taking the country forward in the direction of modernity.

Image: ANI