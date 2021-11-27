Mansukh Mandaviya Says PM Modi-led Govt Will Invest Rs 64K Crore To Improve Health Sector

In what would be a major boost to India's health infrastructure, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Friday that the Centre plans to invest approximately Rs 64,000 crore in the next five years to improve the county's health sector.

The Union Minister, during a one day visit to Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, interacted with healthcare workers at the Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital and apprised them of numerous health welfare schemes launched by the Union government.

"Never in the past was health considered as wealth. The present Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on these lines to provide health security to all through its various health welfare schemes," Mandaviya said in an official statement.

Mansukh Mandaviya briefed about Arunachal's COVID scenario

Explaining the benefits of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission that will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other, Mandaviya said, "We have to work with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This will enable us to know the history of patients and can provide them with quality health services. In the next five years, an investment of Rs 64,000 crore will be made in improving health infrastructure in the country."

Arunachal Pradesh's Principal Secretary for Finance and Health, Dr Sharat Chauhan, presented an overall health scenario of the state in the form of a PowerPoint presentation and informed the Health Minister about the state's COVID-19 management and vaccination status. In addition, the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Lobsang Tsetim, apprised Mandaviya of the working of IMA in the state and requested the Union minister to take over the operations of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, a Central initiative aimed at maintaining quality education, service and future sustainability.

Concerns over the need for a super speciality hospital in Arunachal Pradesh and the need for massive reformation in all the existing Primary Health Centres were also raised. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya visited the Jan Aushadi Dispensary of KDS District Hospital, Tawang, and distributed fruits at the hospital's IPD ward.