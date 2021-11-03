Last Updated:

Mansukh Mandaviya Thanks WHO For Approving Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Emergency Use

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked WHO for the approval of the Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin for emergency use

Mansukh Mandaviya

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked the international health agency for the approval of the Made-in-India vaccine. 

The Union Minister took to Twitter and also said, "This is a sign of a capable leadership. This is the story of Modi ji's resolve. This is the language of the faith of the countrymen, This is Diwali of self-reliant India."

 

WHO Approves Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Wednesday recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The WHO has subsequently approved Covaxin for emergency use. 

The TAG on October 26 had sought "additional clarifications" from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine. "The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin," a source told PTI.

The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. 

Why WHO's approval is important for COVAXIN?

The WHO's approval for Covaxin would facilitate international travel for those inoculated with it to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory. It also opens avenues for Bharat Biotech to export Covaxin

