Mansukh Mandaviya To Chair COVID Review Meeting To Detail Centre's New Five-fold Strategy

As the toll of covid cases is on the climb, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to chair a review meeting today with the core team of experts. According to sources, unlike the meeting, he held through video conferencing on June 13, this meeting will be in a physical format. The health minister had earlier held a meeting with health ministers and senior personnel of state and union territories where he had discussed the HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign and reviewed the vaccination program.

"COVID is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of COVID in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection," he had stressed.

Centre's five-fold strategy to contain COVID spread

He had highlighted the growing positivity rate and decrease in Covid-19 testing in some districts and states. He had also suggested that an increase in timely testing of individuals will help curb the diseases and the spread of infection in the community. While his address he had also pushed forward the Centre’s five-fold strategy - test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to covid appropriate behaviour (CAB).

Another method he urged the states to follow was strict surveillance of international travellers and implementing the operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy. This is recommended to be done through health facilities, labs, communities etc. Also stressing the vaccination of the vulnerable group through Har Ghar Dashtak 2.0 which started in June, he reviewed the status of the programme. He hopes to achieve 100% vaccinations of the eligible population through it.

He urged the states to focus on vaccine coverage of the 12 to 17 age group with the help of schools, madrasas, etc., and also of children who are not in school due to summer vacation. He had said precautionary doses were of utmost importance for populations above 60 as they fell under the vulnerable category.

"Adequate vaccine doses are available across the country. Let us ensure accelerated coverage of COVID vaccination during the second phase of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign," he had stressed.

Meanwhile, according to the union health ministry's data on Thursday, India crossed the 13000 mark with more than 38 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. The latest figures showed the country's overall Covid-19 numbers to 4,33,44,958 cases, 5,24,941 deaths and 83,990 active cases.

