As India is all set to achieve the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination jabs, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and audio-visual film to mark the significance. According to Union Health Ministry data, the nation has currently administered 99.70 crore vaccine doses and rapidly marching towards the goal. The cumulative total of 99.12 crore doses was recorded after Tuesday's total inoculation of 41 lakh doses.

The Health Minister will launch the song and audio-visual film at 12.30 PM today from Red Fort.

Dr @MansukhMandaviya ji will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations.



🗓️ October 21, 2021

🕧 12:30 PM

📌 Red Fort, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/vnUqeIpvT5 — Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) October 21, 2021

India celebrates 100 Crore COVID-19 vaccine mark

The archaeological site of Surang Tila located at Sirpur town of Chhattisgarh was decorated with lights to celebrate the remarkable achievement of 100 crore mark of COVID19 doses in India. The Tila was seen glowing in tricolour in the pictures. Surang Tila's exquisite photos were shared on the official Twitter account of All India Radio News, with the caption, "#Chhattisgarh: A site of historical and archaeological importance- Surang Tila located at Sirpur town decorated with lights to celebrate the remarkable achievement of 100 crore mark of #COVID19 doses in India. #VaccineCentury."

Later, pictures of Kailasanathar Temple at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu were also shared on social media depicting glitters in colourful lights ahead of India reaching the 100 crore mark. The UNESCO World Heritage sites at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu was also decorated with glittering lights. The dynamic structure of Aga Palace situated in Pune was illuminated to celebrate 100 crore doses. The majestic building serves as a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi and his philosophies. It is one of the top historical places in Pune and in the country.

India's COVID vaccination tally till now

Out of the enormous 99 crore figure, 17.1% of those above 60 years, 27.1% between 45-60 years and 55.8% of people between 18-44 years have received the all-important jab. Standing high at 99,12,82,283 doses, India is set to complete 1 billion, or 100 crore record number by October 21, today, a little over 9 months after it kick-started the world's largest vaccination drive. The dose-wise statistics show more than 70 crore people have been administered the first dose, while 28.9 crore have been given the second dose. The government is hoping that this number crosses the 80-crore mark by the end of 2021.