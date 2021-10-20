Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and an audiovisual film to celebrate India's milestone of administering 100 crore COVID vaccine doses.

As per the official release, Union Minister Mandaviya will launch the song and the film for the general public from the Red Fort in the National Capital.

Minister Mandaviya urged citizens to get themselves vaccinated against the Coronavirus and be part of "India's historical golden vaccination journey."

Mandaviya urges citizens to mark their contribution to India's COVID vaccination drive

"The country is close to making a vaccine century. In order to be a participant in this golden opportunity, I appeal to the countrymen who are yet to be vaccinated to give their contribution to this historic golden vaccination journey of India, by getting vaccinated immediately," Mandaviya said.

देश वैक्सीन शतक बनाने के करीब है।



इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के सहभागी बनने के लिए देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि जिनका वैक्सीनेशन बाकी है वो तत्काल टीका लगवाकर, भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक स्वर्णिम टीकाकरण यात्रा में अपना योगदान दें। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 20, 2021

Admiring the attempts made by health workers in the run to achieve the feat and to make people aware of the need for door-to-door vaccination campaigns, the Health Ministry released a video story.

Rapidly marching towards the 100 crore jabs milestone, India on Tuesday administered 41 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which took the cumulative total to 99.12 crore doses. Out of the mammoth 99 crore figure, 17.1% above age 60, 27.1% in the age group of 45-60 years and 55.8% of people in the age group of 18-44 years have received the all-important jab.

Attaining the 99,12,82,283 dose mark, India is set to complete one billion, or 100 crore record number by October 21, a little over nine months after it kickstarted the world's largest vaccination drive. Here are some interesting statistics to look at when it comes to India's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

How many days did it take for India to reach 100 crore jabs?

India is likely to hit the 100-crore number by Thursday, which means that it took the nation nearly 275 days to achieve the record-breaking number. Given that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered on January 16, on average, 27 lakh doses were administered daily to reach the 100 crore mark.

However, it's also important to factor in the phases of the inoculation drive, (which were initially open only to healthcare workers), and certain special days when record numbers helped push the nation past this mark.

For instance, a whopping 2.18 vaccine doses were administered on September 17 on PM Modi's birthday. On the other hand, numbers in January and February saw not more than 50,000 doses being administered.

Image: PTI