Mansukh Mandaviya To Review Vaccine Progress With Officials From 3 States And Puducherry

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, will convene a review meeting with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry on Monday to discuss the status of COVID-19 vaccination in these states. The 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign was also praised by the Health Minister for supporting the world's largest vaccine drive. "Will chair a review meeting today with the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and UT of Puducherry. Our discussion will centre around the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in these regions and the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic," he said in a tweet.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 116 crore mark on Sunday, November 21. Har Ghar Dastak is a massive door-to-door vaccine programme that intends to reach every adult in the country with a single dose and the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. On November 2O, the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas, it was launched. Those who are unable to go out are vaccinated at home as part of the campaign. This promotion will also last from November 3 through November 30. On January 16, this year, India began its COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

There are 126 ongoing COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, with 1,056 patients migrating to neighbouring states. According to the official, 4,06,652 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. State Immunization Officer Ritu Thurr reported that as of Saturday, 12,52,936 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been given to 7,23,707 persons. A senior official from the Department of Health stated on Sunday that the union territory of Puducherry had reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,28,663. The Health Department has analysed 19.63 lakh samples so far, with 16.63 lakh coming back negative. The test positivity rate was 1.52%, whereas the death and recovery rates were 1.45% and 98.30%, respectively. So far, the Health Department has given out 11,75,748 doses, with 7,37, 461 being initial doses and 4,38.287 being second doses.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to figures released on Monday by the Union Health Ministry, India registered 8,488 new COVID-19 cases. This is the lowest in 538 days, bringing the country's total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, while active cases fell to 1,18,443. For the past 45 days, the daily increase in new COVID-19 infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 148 days.

