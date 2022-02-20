Mansukh Mandaviya Visits 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' In Mumbai; Conducts Surprise Inspection

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya paid an unplanned visit to 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' in Mumbai and conducted a surprise inspection. After his visit to the medical store, the Health Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that local people call these medical stores 'Modi Ji ki shop', 'Modi Medical.' Union Minister Mandaviya also claimed that the medicines available at these stores are the best medicines that are provided to the public at the cheapest rates.

The Office of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya put out a Twitter post that read, "During the visit of Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to Mumbai, he did an unplanned and surprise inspection of a 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra'. These Jan Aushadhi Kendras are known as 'Modi Ji ki shop', 'Modi Medical', which provide cheap and best medicines to the public."

केंद्रिय मंत्री डॉ @mansukhmandviya जी के मुंबई दौरे के दौरान उन्होंने एक ‘जन औषधि केंद्र’ का अनियोजित व औचक निरीक्षण किया।



ये जन औषधि केंद्र ‘मोदी जी की दुकान’, ‘मोदी मेडिकल’ नाम से जाने जाते है, जो जनता को सस्ती एवं उत्तम दवाई उपलब्ध करवाते है। pic.twitter.com/bXtjKD6y7j — Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) February 20, 2022

Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Janaushadhi Kendras have been started in 700 out of the 728 districts in India. Currently, there are 6,200 Janaushadi Kendras that provide medicines for several diseases, as well as provide different surgical instruments and medical equipment. The Janaushadi week is celebrated from March 1 to 7.

Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates new depts, centres at IIPS

During his visit to the financial capital, Mumbai, the Union Health Minister inaugurated new departments and new centres for the Indian Insitute of Population Science (IIPS) at Deonar, Mumbai. On his visit to the institute, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya planted an Amla tree in the premises of the institute and said he hoped that the institute carries out more extensive works which will benefit society at large. The Health Minister said, "I hope as the roots of the tree grow deeper, works & researches carried out by the Institution keep getting better, benefiting society at large."

Visited National Institute of Public Health Training and Research in Panvel, Navi Mumbai & planted Amla tree sapling in its premises.



I hope as the roots of the tree grow deeper, works & researches carried out by the Institution keep getting better, benefiting society at large. pic.twitter.com/koySHmWUBR — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 20, 2022

As part of the Twitter update, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that he reviewed projects related to population studies and the upcoming National Family Health Survey-6. The health minister tweeted, "Visited the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) campus in Deonar, Mumbai. Reviewed various projects related to population studies and the upcoming National Family Health Survey-6." The Health Minister will conclude his official visit to the Island City of Mumbai by going to the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

