Many Areas In Madhya Pradesh See Untimely Rain, Thunderstorms And Hail

Unseasonal showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail hit parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday due to a western disturbance and a trough, bringing a respite from the scorching heat in the summer season.

Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district recorded 44.4 mm of rain in nine hours, while Bhopal city saw 35.1 mm of rainfall during the same period between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the weatherman said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 Kilometre Per Hour (KMHP) very likely at isolated places of west MP. The alert is valid till Monday morning, an IMD official said.

Similarly, a yellow alert was issued for east MP with a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 KMPH, hail, and heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places.

Such weather, including scattered rain, is expected to prevail in Madhya Pradesh for four more days, IMD Bhopal Centre Director scientist R Balasubramanian told PTI.

Queried about the change in weather, he said a western disturbance in the form of upper air circulation was lying over the central Pakistan area which was pumping moisture from a trough lying from south Chhattisgarh to Lakshadweep into Madhya Pradesh.

Besides Khajuraho and Bhopal city, Damoh, Sagar, Indore and Gwalior received 37 mm, 30 mm, 14.2 mm and 3.4 mm of rainfall, respectively, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

Raisen, Seoni, Chhindwara, Satna, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandla, Guna and other districts received showers on Sunday.

The highest maximum temperature in MP was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius in Dhar district. PTI LAL NSK NSK