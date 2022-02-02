Many Chinese Soldiers Drowned In Galwan Clash With India; Beijing Hid Facts: Report

Almost two years on from the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, it has come to the fore once again that China's losses were much more than that was confirmed by Beijing. Following the mass brawl and ambush on Indian forces in the month of June 2020, while India saw 20 of its soldiers martyred, China, after months of denial, pegged the number of its dead soldiers at 4.

Major drowning of Chinese soldiers in skirmish with India

Evidence provided by a group of researchers, which The Klaxon has independently built on, appears to support claims that China’s casualties extended well beyond the four soldiers named by Beijing. It also shows extreme lengths Beijing has gone to in order to silence discussion about the battle - in particular, discussion about the true number of Chinese casualties.

“A lot of facts about what really happened, what led to the skirmish, have been hidden by Beijing,” the report of The Klaxon states. “What was told by (China) to the world were mostly fabricated stories. Many blogs and pages have been culled by (Chinese authorities) but digital archives of mainland China reveal a different story,” the report further adds.

Of the four identified as dead in the Galwan skirmish are LA Battalion Commander Major Chen Hongjun, Private Chen Xiangrong, Junior Sergeant Xiao Siyuan and Junior Sergeant Wang Zhuoran. Of the four only Zhuoran, as per China, had drowned. As per reports, however, many Chinese soldiers had drowned and died while attempting to cross back over the fast-flowing Galwan River.

Galwan Valley clash

In the Kashmir region, India and China are separated by a de facto border - the Line of Actual Control (or LAC) - though it is poorly demarcated and patrolling soldiers often cross paths. On one side of the Line of Actual Control is Ladakh (part of which China lays claim to, as it does across various borders with multiple countries) and on the other is Aksai Chin, which is a sovereign part of India being squatted in by China for decades.

Tensions had been mounting in the Galwan Valley for several years, mainly given its strategic importance. However, in 2020, tension began to build when India noticed China's ramping up activities in the Galwan Valley. Both sides had gradually enhanced their military deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers along with heavy weaponry.

On June 15, battle was sparked over a temporary bridge, which Indian soldiers had erected across a stream of the Galwan River three weeks earlier. Bound by 1996 & 2005 agreements not to use firearms during faceoffs, the soldiers of both sides fought in hand-to-hand combat armed with sticks, stones and metal bars, leading to the first casualties on that frontier for many decades.