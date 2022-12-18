Many People Are Killed Each Year For Falling In Love Against Their Family's Wishes: CJI

Many people get killed in India falling victims to honour killings or just because they love someone or have inter caste marriages or acting against the family’s wishes, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. He stated this referring to a news article about an incident of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh in 1991, in which a girl married a lower caste man, they were later allegedly murdered by the people of upper caste in the village and also justified it on the grounds it was according to the code of conduct formed internally following social conduct.

He was delivering the Ashok Desai Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Law and Morality: The Bounds and Reaches’ in Mumbai.

Maharashtra | Many people are killed each year for falling in love or marrying outside their caste or against their family's wishes: CJI DY Chandrachud in Mumbai (17.12) pic.twitter.com/ZRaqcR7FtY — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

‘Many people killed each year…’

CJI Chandrachud cited the article and said, "The article stated that villagers accepted the crime. Their actions were acceptable and justified (for them) because they complied with the code of conduct of that society in which they lived. However, is this the code of conduct that would have been put forward by rational people? If this is not a code of conduct that would have been put forward by rational people? Many people are killed each year for falling in love, or marrying outside their caste or against their family's wishes."

Stressing the importance of ‘morality’ in society, keeping it on the same level as ‘law’ he said while law governs external actions, morality determines the inner life and motivation. It acts on our conscience and guides our behaviour. "We can all agree that morality is a system of values that prescribes a code of conduct. But, do all of us principally agree on what constitutes morality? That is, is it necessary that what is moral for me ought to be moral to you as well?" he asked.

Law imposing ‘adequate morality’

CJI Chandrachud said the people who have been in positions of power are in an advantageous position compared to the weaker and the disadvantaged in terms of arriving upon the notion of what is adequate morality. He cited how under the legal framework, adequate morality has been imposed by the dominant community, in spite of the presence of the constitution. Citing how in a parliamentary democracy, the laws are passed by a majority vote.

Image: PTI