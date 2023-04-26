Quick links:
"Received the sad news of the martyrdom of 10 DRG jawans and a civilian in the Naxalite attack in Aranpur, Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt tributes to the martyred jawans. Om Shanti," Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda tweeted.
Chhattisgarh BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal slammed the Congress government in the state over the Dantewada attack. "It's an unfortunate incident. I pay my condolences. We should make a resolution that their sacrifice should not go in vain. The government is not working seriously against the Naxalites. They are only saying in newspapers that Naxalites have been wiped out," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Dantewada attack in Chhattisgarh. "Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted.
According to officials, 10 policemen and one driver of the police van were killed in Dantewada in a Naxal attack. The policemen who lost their lives were Jogi Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti, Santosh Tamo, Lakhmu Markam, Dulgo Mandavi, Joga Kawasi, Hariram Mandavi, Raju Ram Kartam, Jairam Podiyam, Jagdish Kawasi and driver Dhaniram Yadav, according to officials.
Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu stated that extra force has been sent to Dantewada after Naxals attacked a police convoy in there. "Secret Information was received about the presence of Naxals. DRG jawans were sent to the spot. When they were returning after the search, an IED attack took place in which 10 DRG jawans and one driver lost their lives. The extra force has been sent to the spot," he said in a statement.
The first visuals from the blast site:
Taking to his Twitter, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Humble tribute to the brave sons of Mother India who were martyred while performing their duty in Chhattisgarh! My thoughts are with the bereaved family. We stand with all the families in this sad time. May God grant the departed souls a place in his holy feet and strength to the family members to bear this sorrow."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans who were killed in the IED blast in Dantewada by Naxals. "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada," he said in a statement, adding that he has spoken to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. "My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans," he tweeted.
Speaking about the IED blast by Naxals on a police convoy, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack... Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. A search operation is underway."
Speaking to reporters on the Dantewada attack, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."
Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh expressed grief over the death of 10 policemen and one civilian in Dantewada in a Maoist attack. "The Naxalites have shown cowardice by attacking the police vehicle in Aranpur, Dantewada, saluting the martyrdom of 10 brave soldiers of our DRG and 1 driver who were martyred in this attack, I pray to God that the departed souls find a place in the holy feet and mourn May the family members be given the strength to bear this sorrow," he tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Bhupesh Baghel over the Dantewada attack, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures all the possible help to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel," the MHA added.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences over the Maoist attack in Dantewada. "The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to an IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for an anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to them. We all share in the grief of their families. May their soul rest in peace."
According to officials, ten policemen and one civilian were killed in a blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence input, officials stated. The policemen were members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) special force of the state police. Notably, the DRG comprises mostly local tribals trained to combat Maoists. The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits