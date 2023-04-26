Chhattisgarh BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal slammed the Congress government in the state over the Dantewada attack. "It's an unfortunate incident. I pay my condolences. We should make a resolution that their sacrifice should not go in vain. The government is not working seriously against the Naxalites. They are only saying in newspapers that Naxalites have been wiped out," he said.

