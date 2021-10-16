Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on his head arrested by police

Latehar, Oct 16 (PTI) A CPI (Maoist) sub-zonal commander carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was arrested from a jungle in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The arrested Maoist Kishore Singh was keeping a tab on the movement of security personnel with an intention to harm them ahead of forthcoming panchayat elections, Superintendent of Police, Anjani Anjan said.

A police team led by Superintendent of Police (Ops), Vipul Pandey launched a search operation in the Aantikheta jungle near Kumdih village and caught one person trying to flee on seeing the police.

The arrested person identified himself as Kishore Singh, sub-zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), who was carrying a reward of Rupees five lakh on his head.

Police said ultra outfits have become active in view of forthcoming panchayat poll in the state.

Over 13 cases have been registered against Singh in different police station of Latehar district including the abduction of Garu Block Development Officer and extortion cases. PTI COR BS RG RG

